Kerala CM accused of insulting Sree Narayana Guru

Pressure is mounting on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to tender an apology for allegedly insulting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.
Vijayan did not stand up while ‘Guru stuthi’ (song in praise of Sree Narayana Guru) was recited during a function at the SN College at Kannur the other day. Though former minister Kadanapally Ramachandran, sitting close to Vijayan, was about to stand up, the chief minister allegedly stopped him from doing so. All others, including CPM local leaders, stood up while ‘Guru stuthi’ was recited.
Congress and BJP leaders in Kerala had already flayed the chief minister’s gesture and demanded his apology.
Sree Narayana Sahodara Dharma Vedi, a forum following Sree Narayana Guru’s ideologies, has also demanded an apology. The forum’s office bearers alleged that Vijayan not only insulted the ‘Guru stuthi’ but also made the former minister too to insult by stopping him from standing up.
A strong campaign is also going on social media accusing Vijayan of insulting the social reformer from the prominent Hindu-Ezhava community.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital
IISc tool tests electrically charged bone regeneration
Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan
Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide