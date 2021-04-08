Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, close on the heels of the state health authorities sounding an alert against the chances of a surge in Covid-19 cases due to electioneering.

Vijayan, who is now in his native place Kannur, was reported to be having no health issues. But he may be shifted to hospital for better medical care. Vijayan, who is aged around 75, had taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on March 3.

Vijayan's daughter Veena and her husband and CPM leader Mohammed Riyas were earlier tested Covid-19 positive. Other family members and personnel staff have now been advised to remain in quarantine.

Meanwhile. Kerala former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy also tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

Chandy, who is aged 77, was reported to be having some symptoms like fever over the last two days. On Thursday he was tested Covid positive. Now he is in home isolation.

Sources close to Chandy said that he would be soon shifted to hospital. His family members and personal staff were advised to remain in quarantine.

While Vijayan used to be very particular in wearing mask and tried to maintain social distancing whenever possible, Chandy could be often seen mingling closely with people. Both of them had attended election campaigns across the state.

Meanwhile, anticipating chances of a second wave of Covid-19 in Kerala, the state government has decided to intensify a 'back to basic' campaign that aims at ensuring proper use of mask, hand sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

Kerala health department officials said that the next three weeks are very crucial for Kerala as social distancing norms were not much followed during electioneering. Since sero-survey found that only 10.76 per cent of Kerala population could have got Covid-19 infection, the remaining 89 per cent need to be on a high alert, especially, since Covid norms were not strictly followed by the people during election campaign.

Kerala witnessed a spike in Covid cases soon after the Onam festival and local body election in 2020. But due to the stringent measures, the surge was controlled and the daily fresh cases was brought down to 1,239 and active cases to less than 25,000 by the third week of March. But the Covid cases is now witnessing a surge with 4,353 fresh cases being reported on Thursday and total active cases reaching 33,621.

The health authorities also urged those aged above 45 should try to get Covid-19 vaccination at the earliest. So far 37.6 lakh people took the first dose and 4.47 lakh took the second dose.

A high-level meeting convened by state chief secretary V P Joy on Wednesday had decided to increase the number of RT-PCR test as well as to strictly enforce the social distancing norms to curb further surge.