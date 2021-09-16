Kerala CM writes to Centre over skyrocketing airfares

Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention into skyrocketing airfares 

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, Vijayan said that the airfares to many Gulf countries had skyrocketed

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 16 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 22:56 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the centre's intervention into the skyrocketing airfares to Gulf countries subsequent to relaxation in travel restrictions due to Covid.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, Vijayan said that the airfares to many Gulf countries had skyrocketed and became unaffordable to a large section of NRIs from Kerala.

Most of the NRIs were facing acute financial crunches owing to the unemployment caused by Covid and hence many could not afford the high airfare.

DH had earlier reported that the airfares to Gulf countries started skyrocketing within hours after the UAE announced relaxations in restrictions on travellers from India in the first week of August.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News
airfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 