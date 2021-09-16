Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention into skyrocketing airfares 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the centre's intervention into the skyrocketing airfares to Gulf countries subsequent to relaxation in travel restrictions due to Covid.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, Vijayan said that the airfares to many Gulf countries had skyrocketed and became unaffordable to a large section of NRIs from Kerala.

Most of the NRIs were facing acute financial crunches owing to the unemployment caused by Covid and hence many could not afford the high airfare.

DH had earlier reported that the airfares to Gulf countries started skyrocketing within hours after the UAE announced relaxations in restrictions on travellers from India in the first week of August.

