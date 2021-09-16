Kerala CM seeks Centre's intervention into skyrocketing airfares 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the centre's intervention into the skyrocketing airfares to Gulf countries subsequent to relaxation in travel restrictions due to Covid.
In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, Vijayan said that the airfares to many Gulf countries had skyrocketed and became unaffordable to a large section of NRIs from Kerala.
Most of the NRIs were facing acute financial crunches owing to the unemployment caused by Covid and hence many could not afford the high airfare.
DH had earlier reported that the airfares to Gulf countries started skyrocketing within hours after the UAE announced relaxations in restrictions on travellers from India in the first week of August.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Noida residents can now register their pets on an app
The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals
How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe
With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow
Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit
This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth
What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?