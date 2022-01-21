Kerala CM urges PM Modi to include Kerala's tableau in Republic Day parade

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make interventions to include Kerala's tableau in the Republic Day parade.

The Centre's decision not to include Kerala's proposed tableau featuring social reformer Sree Narayana Guru had triggered strong protests in Kerala.

Vijayan said in a letter to Modi on Thursday that the proposed tableau had a very strong social message and was highly relevant in the contemporary social scenario. It included the image of Sree Narayana Guru who led the renaissance movement of Kerala and his thoughts had attracted worldwide attention. Hence the tableau can send valuable messages to the younger generation.

