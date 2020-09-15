Kerala cops allegedly take selfie with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, land in trouble

A section of women police personnel in Kerala landed in trouble after they allegedly clicked a selfie with Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

It was while Swapna was admitted to Thrissur medical college hospital recently after she complained of chest pain that women police personnel who were posted there allegedly clicked the selfie. Swapna is under judicial remand and hence the action of the police personnel is seen more seriously, police sources said.

According to police sources, an enquiry was on to name those who clicked the selfie. Further disciplinary proceedings were likely against those found guilty. All police personnel on duty were also strictly directed to abstain from such acts.

A few years ago, a female IPS officer in Kerala, who was then serving as additional SP, invited criticism for posing for a photograph with a leading actor during a public function.

Meanwhile, there were allegations and counter-allegations by Congress and CPI(M) over Swapna's hospitalisation. While Congress raised suspicions over a minister in the state visiting the hospital while Swapna was admitted there, there were counter-allegations that a Congress MLA visited the hospital while Swapna was admitted.