Kerala: Court rejects CBI report of 15 y/o suicide case

Mystery over the 15 year old death of five members of a family in Kerala still continues as the CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday ordered further probe after rejecting the fourth inquiry report of CBI.

The family comprising a temple priest Narayanan Namboothiri, his wife and three children were found dead in their house at Kaviyoor in Pathanamthitta district on September 28, 2004. It was alleged that the eldest daughter, aged 15, was sexually exploited by a racket involving politicians and this led to the deaths.

The initial version of the CBI was that Anagaha was sexually abused by her father itself. But the court pointed out that it was not proper to arrive at such a conclusion based only on circumstantial evidences. Subsequently the CBI came out with a fresh stand that Anagha was not sexually assaulted by her father.

The CBI's conclusion was that the family members ended life owing to the trauma over the family's links to kingpin of a major sex scandal in the state, Latha Nair, as well as sexual exploitation of the elder daughter. But the CBI failed to find who sexually assaulted the eldest daughter and only arraigned Latha Nair as accused. Hence the CBI ordered further investigation.