Kerala CPM leader's son, Bineesh Kodiyeri, being quizzed by ED over alleged links with gold smuggling, Bengaluru drugs cases

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was found to have links with Bengaluru drug peddling accused, is being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Kochi on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the ED summoned Bineesh to enquire about his association with a couple of firms that were found to have links with Kerala gold smuggling case accused.

Bineesh reached the ED office in Kochi by around 9.30 am. He refused to reply to queries by reporters.

Bineesh recently admitted his association with Anoop Mohammed held by NCB in Bengaluru drug peddling case. He said that Anoop borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him but he was not aware of Anoop's drug peddling.

Later, there were allegations that Bineesh was running a couple of firms in Bengaluru, including a foreign exchange firm. Bineesh, who is a small time actor and cricketer, was also allegedly having association with Thiruvananthapuram based UAFX Solutions that allegedly paid commission to UAE consulate former employee and gold smuggling accused Swapna Nair.

The ED had already launched a probe into the financial deals of the gold smuggling accused.

A series of allegations, especially nexus with dubious people, had surfaced against Bineesh earlier also. There were allegations that many such persons were associating themselves with him to make use of his father's political clout.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had recently said that if his son was involved in anything illegal, he would not get any sort of support and would have to face the punishment, even if it was hanging.