Kerala government calls for all party meet to discuss Covid-19 spike

With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government on Thursday decided to call an all party meeting on April 26. The meeting will be onlineand held at 1030 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.
Kerala reported 26,995 new cases today, in the biggest single day surge so far, taking the total infection count to 13,22,054 and those under treatment to over 1.5 lakh.
As many as 6,370 have been cured of the disease, pushing the total recoveries to 11,60,472.
The toll has climbed to 5,028 with 28 additional deaths.
