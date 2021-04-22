Kerala govt calls all party meet to discuss Covid spike

Kerala government calls for all party meet to discuss Covid-19 spike

Kerala reported 26,995 new cases today, in the biggest single day surge so far

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 21:14 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the State government on Thursday decided to call an all party meeting on April 26. The meeting will be onlineand held at 1030 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

Kerala reported 26,995 new cases today, in the biggest single day surge so far, taking the total infection count to 13,22,054 and those under treatment to over 1.5 lakh.

Also Read | '#VaccineChallenge' in Kerala, Rs 26 lakh received in CMDRF in a day

As many as 6,370 have been cured of the disease, pushing the total recoveries to 11,60,472.

The toll has climbed to 5,028 with 28 additional deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 