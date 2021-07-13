Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to join fast against dowry

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join a fast against dowry in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (July 14).

In view of a series of dowry death in the state recently, various Gandhian organisations have organised the fast at the Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to create awareness against dowry.

According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor agreed to join the fast from 8 am to 6 pm from Raj Bhavan. He will be going to the venue to attend a prayer meeting scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm following Covid-19 protocol.

Khan had recently visited the house of one of the dowry victims to meet her family. He had also urged society to take a stand against dowry.