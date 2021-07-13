Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to join fast against dowry

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 13 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 22:41 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join a fast against dowry in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (July 14).

In view of a series of dowry death in the state recently, various Gandhian organisations have organised the fast at the Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to create awareness against dowry.

Also read — Mandatory registration of wedding 'gifts' being mooted in Kerala to curb dowry demands

According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor agreed to join the fast from 8 am to 6 pm from Raj Bhavan. He will be going to the venue to attend a prayer meeting scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm following Covid-19 protocol.

Khan had recently visited the house of one of the dowry victims to meet her family. He had also urged society to take a stand against dowry.

