Mandatory registration of wedding 'gifts' being mooted in Kerala to curb dowry demands

The Kerala Women's Commission has proposed a legislation to make declarations regarding gifts received by brides and bridegrooms at the time of marriage mandatory for registration.

The legislation is being mooted in light of the series of dowry deaths in Kerala in the recent past. In the last five years alone, nearly 70 dowry deaths and over 15,000 incidents of cruelty by husbands or relatives were reported in the state.

As per the commission's proposal, a declaration signed by brides and bridegrooms, as well as their parents, on the gifts received during the wedding should be given, along with the application for registering marriage. The declaration should be attested by a notary.

According to the commission, though the Dowry Prohibition Act and its rules state that the gifts being received by brides and bridegrooms at the time of marriage shall not be considered as dowry, it was widely seen that dowry was being given under the label of gifts. But no legal action for giving dowry was taken as it was being misinterpreted as gifts. Only after women suffer torture and even end their lives due to the torture, that the relevant provisions of the act are invoked. Hence, the commission has proposed mandatory declaration of gifts received at the time of marriage.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) former member advocate J Sandhya said such a provision would be beneficial for both brides as well as bridegrooms in case of any future disputes. The chances of a bride's family making exaggerated claims regarding the 'gifts' given could be also avoided if there was an official record.

The Women's Commission will be intensifying the campaign against dowry in view of the series of dowry deaths and torture faced by married women, the commission spokesperson said.