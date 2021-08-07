Kerala govt's helpline for women crosses 2L call mark

Kerala govt's helpline for women crosses 2 lakh call mark

Of the total calls received at the emergency helpline, 90,000 callers were provided the service

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 07 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the number of calls received at the helpline facility for women called 'Mitra 181', has crossed two lakh mark and urged more people to utilise the service when they are in distress.

Of the total calls received at the emergency helpline, 90,000 callers were provided the service, he said in a Facebook post. 'Mitra 181' is a project launched in 2017 to ensure the safety and welfare of women.

The Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC), a public sector undertaking under the Women and Child Development, runs the 24 x 7 emergency helpline service. Detailing the features of the helpline, the Chief Minister said all the staff in the control room are women with professional qualifications in law and social work. Besides counselling for those who need the service of police, ambulance, hospital and legal aid are being provided in coordination with various departments.

The designated persons, who attend the calls would listen to the problems of every caller and follow up the matter until a proper solution is found and ensure that justice is done, he said. Of the total 60,000 calls, which were effectively dealt with and solutions were found, 20,000 were related to domestic harassment, he said.

Concerned officials are trying to provide maximum support to women and children, who are seeking help in 'Mitra', the CM said adding that the service of major hospitals, police stations and ambulance are also available immediately by dialing the toll free number 181.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
helpline

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 