Kerala High Court upholds EC order awarding 'two-leaves' symbol to Jose K Mani faction

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 20 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 20:46 ist
The Kerala High Court. Credit: PTI file photo.

Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) party in Kerala got a shot in the arm in the fight over the party official symbol 'two-leaves' on Friday with the High Court issuing an order in their favour.

The Election Commission on August 31 issued order allocating the symbol to the Jose K Mani faction, which has now joined the left-front in Kerala.

The rival faction, led by P J Joseph, which continues with Congress-led United Democratic Front, approached the HC against and the Election Commission order was stayed. On Friday the HC upheld the Election Commission order awarding the symbol to Jose K Mani faction.

The P J Joseph faction is likely to continue legal battle for the party symbol.

