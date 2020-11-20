Kerala High Court upholds EC order awarding 'two-leaves' symbol to Jose K Mani faction

Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) party in Kerala got a shot in the arm in the fight over the party official symbol 'two-leaves' on Friday with the High Court issuing an order in their favour.

The Election Commission on August 31 issued order allocating the symbol to the Jose K Mani faction, which has now joined the left-front in Kerala.

The rival faction, led by P J Joseph, which continues with Congress-led United Democratic Front, approached the HC against and the Election Commission order was stayed. On Friday the HC upheld the Election Commission order awarding the symbol to Jose K Mani faction.

The P J Joseph faction is likely to continue legal battle for the party symbol.