Kerala High Court upholds EC order awarding 'two-leaves' symbol to Jose K Mani faction

Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) party in Kerala got a shot in the arm in the fight over the party official symbol 'two-leaves' on Friday with the High Court issuing an order in their favour.
The Election Commission on August 31 issued order allocating the symbol to the Jose K Mani faction, which has now joined the left-front in Kerala.
The rival faction, led by P J Joseph, which continues with Congress-led United Democratic Front, approached the HC against and the Election Commission order was stayed. On Friday the HC upheld the Election Commission order awarding the symbol to Jose K Mani faction.
The P J Joseph faction is likely to continue legal battle for the party symbol.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown
Santa? Is that you behind that mask?
India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle
America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again
Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV
2020 US Election: What you need to know right now
More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown