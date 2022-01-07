1 week home quarantine for int'l arrivals in Kerala

Kerala imposes 1 week home quarantine for international arrivals

On Thursday, 4,649 new Covid cases were registered, which was a recent high figure

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 07 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 17:47 ist
In tune with the national guidelines, George said from now on all passengers arriving from abroad have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week at their homes. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala on Friday decided to impose a week's compulsory home quarantine on all those arriving from abroad in view of the surge in coronavirus and Omicron cases, Health Minister Veena George said.

George said so far 280 Omicron cases have been registered in the state and the maximum number of cases was reported from those who arrived from low-risk countries.

Also Read | Centre mandates 7-day home quarantine for all international arrivals

On Thursday, 4,649 new Covid cases were registered, which was a recent high figure.

In tune with the national guidelines, George said from now on all passengers arriving from abroad have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week at their homes.

"On the 8th day, they will undergo a RT-PCR test and if negative, they will continue in isolation for a week. The positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing," said George.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Covid-19
home quarantine
Omicron
India News
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 