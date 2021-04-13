Kerala imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions

Kerala imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 16:58 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Kerala government has imposed fresh restrictions in the state. 

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to gather indoors and a maximum of 200 persons will be permitted to gather at outdoor functions, according to ANI.

Read: India’s Covid-19 crisis has a familiar culprit

Also, shops are allowed to function only till 9 pm, while malls and theatres can function with limited occupancy. Religious leaders have also been told to avoid community gatherings like Iftar parties.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 