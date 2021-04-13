Kerala imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Kerala government has imposed fresh restrictions in the state.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to gather indoors and a maximum of 200 persons will be permitted to gather at outdoor functions, according to ANI.

Also, shops are allowed to function only till 9 pm, while malls and theatres can function with limited occupancy. Religious leaders have also been told to avoid community gatherings like Iftar parties.