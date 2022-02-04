Kerala man hangs self accusing red tapism

His relatives said he had approached the local revenue offices multiple times to convert his agricultural land to get a loan

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 04 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 20:09 ist
The body of the fisherman (56) was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of his house on Thursday. Credit: iStock Photo

A person who ended life is suspected to be following distress over red-tapism. A suicide note recovered from the spot was learnt to be holding the government and the officials responsible for his death.

Sajeevan, 57, of Pravaur in Ernakulam district was found hanging at the premises of his house on Thursday night.

His family alleged that he had been visiting revenue department offices over the last year for converting his house premises from the wetland category under the paddy and conversion scheme so as to avail a bank loan. But the officials kept on citing excuses, which could have been for getting bribes.

Sajeevan, who was a fisherman, wanted to raise a loan to settle personal debts. But since the conversion was getting delayed banks denied loans.

With the death of the Sajeevan triggering a row, the government ordered an inquiry.

