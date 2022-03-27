Kerala man's pots for birds initiative receives PM Modi's praise

It's been nine years since Sreeman Narayanan has been distributing earthen pots to retain water for birds during summers. On Sunday, he won Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the gesture.

A native of Mupathadam near Kalamasserry in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Narayanan has so far distributed over one lakh earthen pots. The sight of birds struggling to fly during the acute summer season due to lack of water prompted him to launch the drive.

Also Read | Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Modi

Narayanan, who is in his seventies, told DH that he was happy that his act was appreciated by the Prime Minister as it would prompt more people to do such acts to help birds and animals.

The Prime Minister referred to Narayanan in his 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday to highlight the need for water conservation. He also said that Narayanan would be donating one lakh earthen post to Sabarmati Ashram.

Narayanan used to spend a part of the earnings from various professions like lottery sales and hotel business for supplying earthen pots for keeping water for birds. The initiative named 'Pots for Water of Life' also received honours from a Taiwan-based NGO for the humane gesture.

Check out DH's latest videos: