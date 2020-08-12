Kerala might flatten Covid-19 curve by October, says expert panel head

Kerala government Covid-19 expert committee chairman B Ekbal has said that Kerala might be able to flatten the Covid-19 curve by October.

Mr Ekbal, who is a public health activist and State Planning Board member, said in an online interview that Covid-19 transmission might be at its peak in Kerala by September and the total cases may go up to 75,000.

Meanwhile, 1,212 fresh Covid1-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, and 880 recovered taking the active cases to 13,048.

Around 55 inmates of the Central prisons were tested positive in Covid-19 antigen test, prompting the prison authorities to conduct antigen test for all inmates within two days. Most of those tested positive were asymptomatic.