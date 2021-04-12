Kerala minister K T Jaleel moves HC against Lokayukta report asking him to quit

Kerala Higher Education and Minority Welfare Minister K T Jaleel on Monday moved the High Court against the order of Kerala Lokayukta finding him guilty of nepotism and declaring that he should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The minister maintained in his petition that the Lokayukta issued the order considering oral arguments only.

The Lokayukta on Friday gave a report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take appropriate action against Jaleel.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in November 2018.