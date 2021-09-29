Kerala minister, others deny connection with fake antiques seller Mavunkal as fresh allegations emerge

While various enforcement agencies have launched investigations against a fake antique seller in Kerala, the state also witnessed many prominent persons denying any alleged nexus with the accused.

The Kerala government's Forest Department officials carried out a search at the house of accused Monson Chacko alias Monson Mavunkal in Kochi to determine whether elephant trunks found in the house were genuine or not. It is learnt that Customs and Enforcement Directorate officials also initiated probes against him.

Meanwhile, prominent personalities, including Kerala ports minister Ahmed Devarkovil, Congress MP Hibi Eden and actor Bala came out with statements denying their connection with Mavunkal. Pictures of many more prominent persons with Mavunkal had gone viral.

A person identified as Tyagarajan, a Bengaluru-based businessman, came up with an allegation that Mavunkal cheated him of Rs 2 crore as he did not make any payment for eight luxury cars purchased from him. A woman alleged that Mavunkal tried to threaten a sexual assault victim to help the person who allegedly assaulted her. This person was a friend of Mavunkal's.

Government sources said that a high-level probe might be announced by the government as the alleged nexus of many prominent persons has come out.

