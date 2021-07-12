Kerala police to receive counselling to relieve stress

The period of counselling would be considered as the official duty performed by them, a statement said

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 12 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police personnel need not suffer mental stress anymore in Kerala as the Home Department has launched a special programme to help them relieve their tensions in personal and professional life.

Amidst reports of law investigators suffering from psychological stress, an official statement said those who need the support can seek expert counselling at the HATS (Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress) centre.

HATS is a programme envisaged to identify those officers and personnel suffering from stress and to provide them counselling with the help of experts, it said.

Those who suffer any stress related to personal and professional life are free to call on the Centre's designated number and the service of expert psychologists and counsellors would be available to them there.

The period of counselling would be considered as the official duty performed by them and they would be sanctioned eligible TA/DA for attending counselling sessions, the statement added.

Kerala
Kerala Police
counselling

