Kerala research student Deepa Mohanan calls off stir

The indefinite hunger strike by a woman research student in front of the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala was withdrawn on Monday after the university authorities assured the student hailing from the 'Dalit' community that all facilities for her to complete her PhD course would be ensured.

Kannur native Deepa P Mohanan who joined the Kottayam district headquartered MG University in 2011-12 for doing MPhil in Nanoscience alleged that she was facing discrimination from International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN) director K Nandakumar and was being even denied lab facilities.

Also Read | No more Rohit Vemulas, Payal Thadvis: Director Pa Ranjith expresses solidarity with Dalit scholar Deepa Mohanan

University vice-chancellor Sabu Thomas who held talks with Deepa on Monday assured that Nandakumar would be kept off from all charges of the centre and all facilities for Deepa to complete her PhD would be ensured. A committee would be also formed to ensure it.

The eleven-day long stir by Deepa had grabbed much support from various quarters and hence the government was under pressure to settle the stir. Meanwhile, Nandakumar told a section of the media that the allegations of discrimination against him were baseless and he would move legally against it.

Check out latest DH videos here