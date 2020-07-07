Kerala: Tharoor denies alleged links with gold smuggling case accused

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has denied the allegations that those facing probe in connection with gold smuggling now got job at UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram earlier on his recommendation.

Tharoor said in a social media post that he had not recommended anyone for job in the consulate and had no connection with the gold smuggling case accused. He also said he would cooperate with any probe in this regard.

Tharoor, while serving as minister of state for external affairs, had played a key role in pursuing UAE to open consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he was not a minister when the consulate was opened in October 2016, but was an opposition MP.