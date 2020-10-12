Kerala's Covid-19 positive cases may be much higher

Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala has been increasing, which is currently around 17 per cent, it seemed that it was not reflecting the real scenario in the state as a major chunk of the daily tests included antigen tests that have a high chance of false-negative results as well as those being tested after undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

Tests conducted at private laboratories are also included in the overall tally, which included many who undergo tests for no-Covid-19 reports for traveling abroad.

While the average of the Covid-19 test positivity rate of Kerala was 8.05 per cent, it was 16.80 per cent on Sunday. The average of the last seven days till Sunday was 13.86 per cent.

As per the data available from the Kerala health department, of the 61,629 tests conducted during the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, 45,312 were antigen tests. Antigen tests have a considerable rate of false-negative results and hence symptomatic patients being tested negative in antigen tests were being subjected to further tests as well.

Sources in the health department also pointed out that of the total daily tests being conducted in Kerala, about 30 per cent were done at private laboratories. Those approaching private laboratories for the Covid-19 test were generally those with some sorts of concerns of the infection and those who require no-Covid certificate for purposes like traveling abroad. Due to these reasons, the test positivity rate in private laboratories was comparatively very low.

The daily tally of coronavirus tests of the state also includes exit tests on those who were under treatment for the infection. The test positivity rate in this category is also quite low.

Hence the compiled test rate of the state being publicised by the government did not reveal the real picture.

A doctor associated with the state's coronavirus testing said that the data was being compiled in accordance with ICMR norms.

Kerala was much behind other states in respect of daily Covid-19 tests during the initial months of the outbreak. But with Covid-19 tests being allowed in the private sector as well, the number of tests has been increased considerably.