Kerala's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 20%-mark

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala has further escalated beyond the 20 per cent-mark to 21.78 per cent in Kerala.

With 28,447 fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on Friday, the total number of active cases reached 1,78,983. Kochi is facing a highly alarming situation with most of the state's fresh cases being reported from the city.

Strict restrictions will be put in place in the state this Saturday and Sunday as part of Covid containment measures.

Read | Kerala initiating Covid-19 vaccine purchase; fresh cases at nearly 27,000

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that an all-party meeting to be held on Monday would decide on further steps to be taken to curb the spread of Covid-19. He urged all people to try to remain in their houses for the next two days.

Vijayan also said that the Prime Minister was informed of the state's needs, especially the free supply of vaccines. The state was however going ahead with the steps to procure vaccines.