Kerala's Covid TPR crosses 30%, active cases above 1 lakh mark

The daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala crossed the 30 per cent mark on Sunday.

With 18,123 fresh Covid cases being confirmed during the day, the total active cases also crossed the one lakh mark to reach 1,03,864. However, only four per cent of the total infected individuals required hospitalisation, said government sources.

The state saw an all-time high TPR of 30.5 per cent during the day. It had previously recorded a TPR of close to 30 per cent during the peak of the second wave in May 2021.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts of Kerala reported the highest number of cases. Several Covid clusters were also found across the state. The government has already decided to suspend offline classes for students in classes 1-9 from January 21. Restrictions were also imposed on gatherings.

Government sources were ruling out any chances of a total lockdown as the prolonged lockdown during the second wave was met with much criticism and caused severe financial crises to many. A number of businessmen had even ended their lives owing to the financial crisis.

