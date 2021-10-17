Kerala's Sabarimala temple gets new 'main priest'

Kerala's Sabarimala temple gets new 'main priest'

N Parameswaran Namboothiri is a native of Mavelikara in Alappuzha district

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 17 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 13:18 ist
Devotees at Sabrimala Temple. Credit: PTI Photo

N Parameswaran Namboothiri has been selected as the new 'Melsanthi' (main priest) of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala.

A native of Mavelikara in Alappuzha district, Parameswaran Namboothiri was selected through the draw of lots at the temple premises on Sunday.

Shambhu Namboothiri from Kozhikode was selected as 'melsanthi' (main priest) of the Malikapuram Devi temple.

The temple opened for the monthly poojas on Saturday evening. Restrictions were imposed in the movement of pilgrims in view of the rough weather. Pilgrims are only allowed with either a negative Covid-19 report or their vaccination certificate.

Owing to the Covid scenario there was a decline in the number of applicants for the Sabarimala chief priest post.

