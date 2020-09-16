Lie detector test may unravel mystery behind Kerala musician Balabhaskar's death

In a bid to unravel the mystery behind the death of noted fusion musician from Kerala, Balabhaskar, a CBI team probing the case is gearing up to subject four key persons associated with the case to lie detection tests.

Balabhaskar and his daughter Thejaswani Bala were killed in a road accident during the wee hours of September 25, 2018, in Thiruvananthapuram. His wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun suffered serious injuries after their car rammed into a tree at Pallipuram, about 15 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

Though prima facie it looked like a road accident, mysteries shrouded around Balabhaskar's family raised suspicion. Recently, two close aides of Balabhaskar were found to be linked to an international gold smuggling racket surfaced. There were also conflicting versions of Lakshmi and Arjun over who drove the car. While Lakshmi said it was Arjun who was driving, Arjun said Balabhaskar was driving.

The Kerala Police's crime branch that probed the case reportedly came to the conclusion that Arjun was driving at the time of the mishap. The Kerala Government sought a CBI probe into the incident considering a request of Balabhaskar's father K C Unni. The CBI took over the probe into the case and registered a fresh FIR in June.

Balabhaskar's friends and managers Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, who were allegedly involved in gold smuggling, artist Kalabhavan Soby, who claimed that he noticed suspicion activities near the accident spot, and driver Arjun were being subjected the layered voice analysis based lie-detection test. All four on Wednesday gave their consent at a CBI court to undergo the test.

Meanwhile, another noted musician from Kerala is likely to be quizzed by the CBI soon in connection with the case.