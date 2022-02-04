Lokayukta dismisses plea against Kerala Higher Education Minister

In a major relief to the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, the Lok Ayukta on Friday dismissed a petition against Higher Education Minister R Bindhu that accused her of abusing powers by recommending reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The matter assumed political significance as the recent move by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to bring in an ordinance empowering the government to overrule Lok Ayukta directives was allegedly due to fear of adverse outcomes in the case against Bindhu, as well as another pending case against Vijayan.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had moved the Lok Ayukta against Bindhu, citing a letter she wrote in her capacity as pro-chancellor of universities to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the chancellor of universities, recommending reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University vice-chancellor last November.

The letter came out close on the heels of the Governor alleging political pressure from the government over appointments in universities. The Lok Ayukta verdict is seen as a setback to the Governor too.

According to the Lok Ayukta order, the minister did not abuse her official position by submitting a letter to the Governor that 'proposed or suggested' that the incumbent vice-chancellor shall be reappointed. It was open to the chancellor (Governor) to either accept or reject or ignore the suggestion.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the chancellor acted upon the suggestion on the very same day. There is no legal or factual basis for the allegations raised against the minister, said the order issued by a bench of Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid.

Bindhu accused Chennithala of raising issues without studying and also accused the media of hyping up the allegations against her. He seems to be desperately trying to remain afloat after losing the opposition leader post, she said.

