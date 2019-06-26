Look-out notice against Kerala CPM leader's son

The Mumbai Police have issued a look-out notice against Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan in connection with a rape case.

The Oshiwara police in Mumbai had registered a rape case against Binoy on the basis of a complaint filed by a 33-year-old woman, who was a former bar dancer in Dubai.

A local court in Mumbai is scheduled to hear Binoy's anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

The woman had alleged that Binoy sexually abused her after promising marriage, and she has an eight-year-old son from him.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) against him.