M K Stalin wants AIADMK to release letter on NPR sent to Centre

In the midst of continuing protests by Muslims over CAA, NRC and NPR in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday asked the ruling AIADMK to release the letter it has sent to the Centre over certain aspects of the National Population Register exercise.

Stalin also urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to convene a meeting of the state cabinet and pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. An AIADMK statement by Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said it will not allow anything that would harm minorities and charged arch-rival DMK with trying to create confusion through false propaganda.

According to the statement, the state government has also written to the Centre that certain information and documents like Aadhaar should be avoided in the upcoming Census,in an apparent reference to apprehensions being raised over certain aspects of the NPR process.

"If it is true that they really wrote a letter to the Central government over certain aspects of NPR, they should have released the letter. Why are they discreetly holding it in their possession?" Stalin asked in a statement here.

Claiming that Palaniswami acknowledged the points raised by him in the Assembly over the NPR and CAA, Stalin said the AIADMK should have at least passed a resolution in the House that they will not allow NPR and also not implement the new law in the state.

Stalin also wanted to know who were they trying to satisfy by saying they have written to the Centre. He claimed that the minorities in Tamil Nadu would not be taken in by the "crocodile tears" shed by the ruling AIADMK and its statement that the government would not allow any activity against them.

The DMK chief also urged Palaniswami to pass a resolution against the CAA by convening a meeting of the State cabinet. Meanwhile, protests against the CAA, NPR and National Register of Citizens continued to be held across Tamil Nadu by Muslims on Saturday.

While protests by Muslim outfits at Old Washermanpet in Chennai entered the ninth day on Saturday, members of various Muslim organisations including some women staged protests and raised slogans seeking withdrawal of the CAA in Kaatumannarkoil near Cuddalore, and also at Lalpet near Erode.