Magistrate allegedly gheraoed by advocates in Kerala

A magistrate was allegedly gheraoed by a group of advocates at her chamber in the Thiruvananthapuram district court on Wednesday.

Judicial First-class Magistrate - I Deepa Mohan was reportedly gheraoed.

Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association secretary K P Jayachandran told the media that the magistrate was not gheraoed but a section of lawyers only went to her chamber to express resentment over some wrong judicial practices. However, it was alleged that the agitated lawyers allowed the magistrate to leave the chamber only after chief judicial magistrate's intervention.

The lawyers were agitated after the magistrate cancelled bail of a transport bus driver after a passenger in the bus, who suffered minor injuries due to rash driving, complained to the court that the driver was threatening her to withdraw the case. The lawyers alleged that the magistrate cancelled the bail without giving an opportunity to the accused and his lawyer to be heard.

The local police said that they had not received any complaint from the judge concerned over the issue till Wednesday evening.