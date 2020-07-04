Malayali nurse, two kids who returned from Bengaluru refused shelter by family in Kerala

A woman and her two kids who returned from Bengaluru were alleged denied shelter even by her family at Kottayam in Kerala even after they completed 14-day quarantine. Finally, a NGO provided them shelter following intervention of the district administration.

The woman, aged 38, and her two kids, a seven year old girl and four year old boy, returned from Bengaluru two weeks back. She was working as a nurse in Bengaluru and had to return as the hospital she was working was closed. On reaching Kerala, they were under 14 days quarantine at a government quarantine facility in Kottayam district.

On Thursday as they reached her home at Kurumulloor, about 15 kilometres for the town, they were denied shelter. But the house was locked and her mother could not be reached over phone. When she contacted her brother, he allegedly asked her to stay away. Her husband refused to take her to his house.

Later the woman sought the help of a NGO which took up the woman's plight with the district administration and a shelter provided to her at a NGO run shelter home.

Annie Babu of Santhwanam Charitable Trust that came to the help of the hapless woman and kids told DH that her husband was not taking proper care of her over quite some time. The woman and kids were denied shelter at her house citing that her mother was suffering from breathing ailments.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that such incidents were a shame for Kerala society. Several instances of those coming from other states and abroad facing hostility from local people were reported. Stringent action would be taken in such instances.