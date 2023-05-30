Man arrested for illegal possession of explosives in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kerala police on Tuesday seized explosives, including over 2,800 gelatin sticks and 6,800 detonators, among other things that were illegally stored at a residence in Kasaragod district of northern Kerala and arrested a man in connection with the matter.

Police in Adhur village arrested Muhammed Musthafa (42) from his house on Tuesday morning based on information passed to them by the district excise department.

The excise team, which was conducting a raid suspecting bootlegging, found the explosives at his residence and car and informed the local police, they added.

"We have found around 2,800 gelatin sticks, 6,800 detonators, around six rolls of wire, and a dynamo, among other things. We retrieved the substances that were kept inside his car and house," police told PTI.

During the seizure, Musthafa attempted to slash his wrist, but police immediately intervened and took him to a nearby hospital.

A case under Section 5 of the Indian Explosives Act has been registered against him. Section 5 deals with the punishment for making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Apart from gelatin sticks and detonators, police have recovered air caps, zero caps, and number caps among other things.

The accused has claimed that he procured the explosives to supply them to the local quarries. However, police said he does not possess any licence and recorded his arrest.