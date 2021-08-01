Maoist killed in exchange of fire with Telangana cops

The identification of the maoist, who is in his mid-20s, was being ascertained, police said

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 01 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 13:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A maoist was killed on Sunday in an alleged exchange of fire (EoF) between the ultras and police in a forest area of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, police said.

According to a senior police official, special police parties were combing in the Kurnapalli-Bodhenalli area when the members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) suddenly opened fire at the personnel, who retaliated resulting in the death of one maoist.

"While combing the area the police sighted 10 armed Maoists at around 8.15 am. They fired on the police and during the encounter and one of them was killed. There were no casualties on the police side," Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The identification of the maoist, who is in his mid-20s, was being ascertained, police said. Police seized one .303 rifle and two kit bags from the scene. Searches are on, they said.

