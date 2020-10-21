Move to drop plasma therapy raises questions among doctors in Kerala

The Centre's move to drop convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 treatment seems to have not gone down well with a section of doctors in Kerala who feel that it was quite effective in Kerala, which has a low mortality rate of 0.34%. Kerala had even set up a plasma bank following the positive feedback towards plasma therapy.

Government medical college hospital at Manjeri in North Kerala has been quite active in carrying out plasma therapy. The enthusiasm shown by those recovered from Covid-19 in donating plasma had received attention. A preliminary study conducted on Covid-19 patients at the medical college found that plasma therapy had a success rate of 73%.

Malappuram district's Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Shinaz Babu told DH that the experience of the district in plasma therapy found it very effective.

Around 150 patients have been so far given plasma therapy at the Manjeri medical college hospital and it worked for over 100 patients. Kerala health authorities also issued guidelines for plasma therapy.

He, however, preferred not to comment of the Centre's moves to stop plasma therapy based on studies.

Another doctor in government service said that since any effective medicine for Covid-19 was yet to come, there was nothing wrong in continuing plasma therapy in patients who have no other ray of hope of recovery. Kerala is offering the treatment free of cost.

After plasma therapy was found to be effective, Kerala government in July set up a plasma bank at Manjeri medical college, which is now catering to the plasma requirements of other districts. So far, around 250 have donated plasma in the district.

Whatsapp groups of those recovering from Covid-19 were created for the purpose and the response of donors has been positive, said Dr Babu.

Plasma needs to be taken from a recovered person within 14 days to four months and it could be preserved for up to one year.