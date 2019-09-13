MV Act: Telugu States not ready to implement steep hike

The sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will not be implementing the steep hike proposed in the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2019.

The governments have declared that they will study the impact of the new fine regime in other states and the reaction of the people in those states before taking any decision.

Perni Venkataramaiah, the transport minister of Andhra Pradesh, has made it clear that the government will follow a wait and watch policy following the general mood of people of the state.

He said that even though fear of heavy fines works as a deterrent, one must consider the financial status of the vehicle owners before taking a final call on the issue.

Meanwhile in Telangana also the mood seems to that of waiting.

The TRS government has made it clear that it will not be implementing the new regime.

Government might wait till local body elections are over before taking a decision on the implementation of the new penalty regime.

State IT minister KT Ramarao however opined that one could escape from heavy fines if they follow rules. “How about stopping at the zebra crossing so that the pedestrians can walk without fear. How could one encourage motorists driving on narrow footpaths,” he said recently.