Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities concludes at Tirupati temple

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Oct 24 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 20:33 ist
Priests perform Chakrasnanam of the deity in the newly built Pushkarini inside the Srivari temple at the conclusion of Navratri Brahmotsav, in Tirupati. Credit: PTI

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the conduct of the celestial bathing of centuries-old procession idols at a makeshift tank built inside the shrine.

The idols of Lord Venkateswara and consorts Padmavathi and Lakshmi, and Sri Chakram were given the holy bath by chanting Vedic hymns this morning, a temple official said. High priests, after conducting special pujas to the idols, took them back to the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient shrine.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Brahmotsavam was observed without processions and devotees, he said.

Because of Adhika Masam (an extra month which makes it 13 months this year) in the traditional Hindu Lunar calendar, two Brahmotsavams of nine days each were conducted this year, he said.

Both festivities were conducted inside the shrine without devotees participation, he said.

TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy who tested positive for coronavirus ten days ago did not participate in the Navaratri Brahmotsavam, the official added.

However, Subba Reddy today extended the Dussehra festival greetings to devotees of Lord Venkateswara across the country, a TTD press release said. The festivities began on October 16.

