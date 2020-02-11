Need to teach history to those who forgot it: ABVP national organising secretary Sunil Ambekar

“ABVP youth force is an anti-virus and vaccination for the virus of terrorism, Maoists, Naxals and urban Naxals in the country. The ABVP has been successful in sending a few Maoist sympathisers from a few university campuses in the country. The ABVP has taken a pledge not to allow the division of the

country once again,” said ABVP immediate past national organising secretary Sunil Ambekar.

Speaking on the second day of the 39th state convention of ABVP held at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall recently, he said, “It was ABVP that started a discussion on patriots and extremists at JNU in 2016. The discussions have continued even to this day. The divisive forces have already been exposed in the country.”

“There are 950 universities in the country. When a few raise voice in four universities, they cannot become representatives of the student community. ABVP is the real representative of students strength, which has its presence all over the country,” said Ambekar.

“An attempt is being made to mislead people to woo the minorities for political purpose by misleading the terminology of secularism in the Constitution. In the last 70 years, they (Congress) filled only garbage beneath the carpet. New paints were applied to the carpet each year. Now, we (ABVP) are cleansing the carpet. Our anti-virus is working against their virus,” he said.

He added, “There are false facts on Tipu Sultan in the pages of history. There is a need to teach history to those who have forgotten history. There is a need to create awareness of the patriotic fervour of Ramakrishna and Savarkar.”

To check atrocities on women, ABVP will prepare below 20-year-old young women team under Mission Sahasi.

“There are Ravans in all ages. There is a need to act against such Ravans by taking the work of Rama. The

ABVP is working towards it,” he added.

Welcoming the National Education Policy draft, he said there is a need to bring in changes in the education system. There is a need to eradicate corruption in the society.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N Vinay Hegde said one should not hate other religions.