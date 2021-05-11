Newly-elected Tamil Nadu MLAs sworn-in; Speaker, Deputy Speaker set to be elected unopposed

The newly-elected 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly convened for the first time on Tuesday with pro-tem Speaker Ku Pitchandi swearing in the legislators, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

As many as 224 legislators of the total 234 took oath on Tuesday at the Kalaivanar Arangam, which has been converted into Assembly hall to ensure physical distancing and other Covid-19 safety measures. Stalin was the first to take oath in his capacity as Chief Minister. All DMK members “solemnly affirmed” while taking oath, while AIADMK members swore in the name of God.

Palaniswami, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, and Rajya Sabha MPs R Vaithilingam, and K P Munuswamy also took oath as MLAs. The two will have to reign their Rajya Sabha berths.

Four BJP members were also sworn-in as MLAs. Meanwhile, DMK MLAs R Appavu, and Ku Pitchandi filed their nomination papers for Speaker, and deputy Speaker respectively. They will be elected unopposed on Wednesday.