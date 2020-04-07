Nine more infected of COVID-19 in Kerala, 12 cured

Nine more persons were tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala on Tuesday, while 12 more were cured and thereby bringing down the number of infected persons now to 263.

Among the fresh cases, four were persons who came from abroad, two came down from Nizamuddin and three got infected through local contact.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged that anyone who had returned from Nizamuddin should voluntarily approach health workers. So far over ten persons who returned from Nizamuddin.

Four of the fresh cases on Tuesday were reported from Kasargod, while one person got cured, taking the total number of Covid infected in the district to 131 apart from 19 persons hailing from the district under treatment in nearby Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

The total number of persons infected by Covid in Kerala so far is 336.