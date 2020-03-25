Nine more test coronavirus positive in Kerala; Tally reaches 118 in state

Nine more persons were tested coronavirus positive in Kerala, on Wednesday, taking the total infected in the state, so far, to 118.

The COVID-19 active cases in Kerala is now 112, as six persons were so far cured. Six other persons were also reported to be negative in the preliminary examinations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that among the nine infected, on Wednesday, included a taxi driver in Kochi who travelled with a COVID-19 infected person from France. He also said that among the nine infected six were those who returned from other countries. Out of 118 of the infected, so far, 91 persons came down from other countries, while eight were foreign nationals and the remaining 19 got infected through local contacts.

Meanwhile, Kasargod district administration was anticipating chances of a community spread as the number of persons infected in the district steeply increased to 41 in about one week. Two infected persons who came down from Gulf were found to have travelled widely in the district as well. However, the district heaved a sigh of relief as no fresh positive cases were reported on Wednesday even as around 2500 persons in the Thiruvananthapuram district were under observation.