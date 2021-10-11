'No relevance': Kerala man moves HC against PM Modi's picture on Covid vaccine certificate

A Kerala man has moved the Kerala High Court challenging the requirement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

The Kerala HC sought a report from the Centre and Kerala government on the matter.

According to the petitioner, M Petre hailing from the Kottayam district, there was no relevance of the Prime Minister's picture on the vaccination certificate and it was a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens. It gives an impression that the fight against Covid is a one-man show.

Also Read | WHO experts recommend extra Covid-19 jab for immunocompromised

Petitioner's lawyer Ajit Joy said that carrying the picture of Modi on the vaccination certificate affects the Right to Privacy as the picture has no relevance. Such propaganda would also affect the freedom of voting of individuals and it was for that reason Modi's picture was not allowed on Covid vaccination certificates during the elections in some states.

Vaccination certificates of 12 countries were also produced by the petitioner before the court. The court directed the Centre and state to give a response in two weeks' time.

Meanwhile, health department sources said that in order to prevent the chances of manipulation of Covid certificates it would be desirable to carry a picture of the individuals in the vaccination certificate.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: