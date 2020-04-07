One more COVID-19 death reported in Andhra Pradesh, toll goes up to 4 in state

A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as one more case of Covid-19 was reported overnight.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 304 while the active cases remained at 294, according to the bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The 45-year old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on April 1.

He was said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and died on April 3, according to the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

The person, who died tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In all, six patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.

The fresh coronavirus case was reported from Guntur district, which now has 33 cases.

The latest case was also related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 42.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected by the pandemic so far, with zero cases.