Andhra Pradesh reports one more coronavirus death

One more COVID-19 death reported in Andhra Pradesh, toll goes up to 4 in state

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 13:25 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A 45-year old person died of coronavirus in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, taking the toll to four even as one more case of Covid-19 was reported overnight.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now touched 304 while the active cases remained at 294, according to the bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The 45-year old person in Kurnool did not have any travel history but was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on April 1.

He was said to be suffering from Type-2 diabetes and died on April 3, according to the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

The person, who died tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In all, six patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.

The fresh coronavirus case was reported from Guntur district, which now has 33 cases.

The latest case was also related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

With 74 cases, Kurnool topped the chart in the state followed by SPS Nellore with 42.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained unaffected by the pandemic so far, with zero cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 