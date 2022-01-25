Pay revision impasse: AP employees' unions refuse to hold talks with Jagan government

In continuation of their agitation for better pay scales, thousands of Andhra Pradesh government employees took to the streets on Tuesday.

Employees took out two-wheeler rallies and sat in protest at the collectorates in various districts, demanding the Jaganmohan Reddy government to withdraw the pay revision orders issued last week.

Employees are agitated that the revisions would in actual effect reduce their remunerations, instead of offering a hike.

The employee unions who had, on Monday, submitted notice to the government about their work strike from 7 February have for the second consecutive day refused to hold talks with a high level committee.

The committee members include municipal administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana, information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The PRC struggle committee, formed by the association of various employee unions, wants the suspension of the pay revision orders, disclosure of the Ashutosh Mishra pay revision commission's report recommendations, and January month salary payments as per the old pay structure, as the prerequisite for them to join the talks.

Though stating its willingness to engage in talks to resolve the matter, the government so far has remained non-committal on these demands.

Meanwhile, the state finance department has issued fresh directions asking the treasury, pay and account section officials to draft the salaries, pensions bills of January month according to the new pay scales.

Check out the latest DH videos here: