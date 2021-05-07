PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on being sworn in as Puducherry CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday congratulated N Rangasamy for taking oath as Puducherry chief minister and extended his best wishes to the AINRC leader.

N Rangasamy, a BJP ally, was sworn in as the chief minister of the Union Territory at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday.

Also read: N Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become chief minister for the fourth time.

Modi tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead."