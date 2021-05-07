PM Modi congratulates Puducherry CM for taking oath

PM Modi congratulates N Rangasamy on being sworn in as Puducherry CM

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 15:37 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday congratulated N Rangasamy for taking oath as Puducherry chief minister and extended his best wishes to the AINRC leader.

N Rangasamy, a BJP ally, was sworn in as the chief minister of the Union Territory at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Friday.

Also read: N Rangasamy takes oath as Puducherry Chief Minister

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become chief minister for the fourth time.

Modi tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead." 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
Narendra Modi
N Rangasamy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 