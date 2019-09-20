POCSO case against priest in Kerala

A Christian priest in Kerala has been accused of sexually assaulting three minor children. With the police registering a case under the POCSO Act against the priest, he absconded. The police are likely to issue a lookout a tice soon.

The incident took place near Aluva on the rural parts of Ernakulam district. The accused was identified as Father George Varghese Padayatti, 68, attached to the Angamali Arch Diocese.

According to police sources, the priest has been serving as manager of a school in the locality. Three fourth-standard students of the school complained that the priest used to touch them inappropriately when they used to go to nearby church during school interval. The incident happened last month and the students initially did not reveal it to anyone owing to fear.

But after the sexual assault from the priest continued they reported it to some teachers and the teachers alerted the Childline authorities. After taking a tailed statement from the students the Childline authorities complained to the police and the Vadakkekara police registered the case under various sections of POCSO Act for sexual harassment the other day.

Police sources said that a search was launched at various places for the priest. Efforts were also being made to trace his mobile phone location.