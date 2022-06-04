Police make second arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Hyderabad Police on Saturday made their second arrest in the gang-rape case of a minor in the Jubilee Hills area, news agency ANI reported.
#Hyderabad minor girl rape case | Police makes second arrest in the rape case. One accused, Saduddin Malik was arrested yesterday.
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
One of the accused, Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.
Five teenagers in a car had gang-raped a young girl in the posh Jubilee Hills area on the pretext of dropping her home from a pub. The ghastly incident took place last Saturday when the 17-year-old girl went to attend a party at a pub.
The accused, allegedly including the son of an AIMIM MLA, befriended her and took her away with them in two vehicles.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release
A look at the human capital at work
Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood
Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?
DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy
5 fun things you can try during power cuts
Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments
Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain
Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather
SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral