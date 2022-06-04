Police make second arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Police make second arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Five teenagers in a car had gang-raped a young girl in the posh Jubilee Hills area on the pretext of dropping her home from a pub

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 10:37 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Hyderabad Police on Saturday made their second arrest in the gang-rape case of a minor in the Jubilee Hills area, news agency ANI reported.

One of the accused, Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.

Five teenagers in a car had gang-raped a young girl in the posh Jubilee Hills area on the pretext of dropping her home from a pub. The ghastly incident took place last Saturday when the 17-year-old girl went to attend a party at a pub.

The accused, allegedly including the son of an AIMIM MLA, befriended her and took her away with them in two vehicles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad
gang rape

What's Brewing

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?

DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy

DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy

5 fun things you can try during power cuts

5 fun things you can try during power cuts

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain

Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain

Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather

Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

 