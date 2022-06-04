Police make second arrest in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Hyderabad Police on Saturday made their second arrest in the gang-rape case of a minor in the Jubilee Hills area, news agency ANI reported.

One of the accused, Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.

Five teenagers in a car had gang-raped a young girl in the posh Jubilee Hills area on the pretext of dropping her home from a pub. The ghastly incident took place last Saturday when the 17-year-old girl went to attend a party at a pub.

The accused, allegedly including the son of an AIMIM MLA, befriended her and took her away with them in two vehicles.