Pollachi sexual assault case: CBI arrests AIADMK functionary, 2 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a functionary of the ruling AIADMK, for their alleged role in the Pollachi sexual assault case that sent shock waves across the state.

With this, the number of arrests in the case, which came to light in March 2019, has gone up to eight. Five persons were arrested in 2019 after the CBI took over the investigations in 2019.

Sources said Heran Paul (29), Babu (27) and Arulanantham (34) were taken into custody and are likely to be produced before a Mahila Court in Coimbatore later in the day. Arulanantham is an office bearer of student's wing of the AIADMK in Pollachi.

The Tamil Nadu government handed over the case to CBI after it was alleged that over the past seven years several AIADMK men were involved in sexually harassing and assaulting women in and around Pollachi, 44 km from Coimbatore, after befriending them.

The investigations began after a 19-year-old girl filed a police complaint alleging that the four men harassed her both “physically and sexually” inside a car and robbed her of a gold chain. Police said the gang had attempted to strip the girl inside a car near Pollachi and had shot a video of the act and blackmailed her using the visuals and tried extortion.

Further details are awaited.

