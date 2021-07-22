Pondicherry University offers courses in Lakshadweep

Pondicherry University will offer new three-year undergraduate vocational and one-year diploma courses in Lakshadweep, Kadmat and Minicoy Islands for the current academic year 2021-2022.

Based on the proposal by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the Pondicherry University has issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for affiliation of new three-year undergraduate vocational courses in tourism & service industry and software development and one-year diploma courses in catering and hospitality, marine, electrical and electronics and mechanical engineering.

Professor Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University presented the NOC to Vijendra Singh Rawat, Secretary, Department of Technical Education & Skill Development, Lakshadweep Administration.

“This is a great step towards the development of the Lakshadweep lslands which need a great deal of attention on Higher Education as well as Job oriented courses,” Singh said.