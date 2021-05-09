Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tests positive for Covid-19

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tests positive for Covid-19; to be treated in Chennai

Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister of Puducherry on Friday

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • May 09 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 23:49 ist
Swearing-in of Rangasamy on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman of the Health Department here told PTI that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

He left for Chennai in the evening.

Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N Rangasamy
Puducherry
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 